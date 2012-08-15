Thread: Graphics update - system is asking me to load a disc?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Graphics update - system is asking me to load a disc?

    sublimeorc3
    Question Graphics update - system is asking me to load a disc?

    I updated my Nvidia graphics driver and now FlightSim 2020 won't start. It asks me to load a system disc but was purchased from Microsoft as an online download so no disk. Anyone know how to get round this? The FlightSim app is still there in my program files.
    Cavulife
    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...S-FS-Game-Disk

    The XBox servers are down.
