Operation “Island Style II” | DCS World
Greetings All,
We have something a little different going on at DigitalThemePark. One of our groups, 32nd Arctic Knights, has a DCS mission running this month. If you are interested, see the link below. If you are wondering what DCS World is or interested in an introduction, just pop on over to the DigitalThemePark TeamSpeak, ts3.digitalthemepark.com. Okay, enough on that, below is a brief about their mission.
***
Saturday, March 27th (1200 hrs CST / 1700Z), the 32nd Arctic Knights will be conducting the next monthly mission series authored by BBall and Falkan, hosted by DigitalThemePark.
“Island Style II” will be a continuation of the previous mission to retake the strategically vital islands within the Persian Gulf. Air to Air, Air to Ground, and Transport sorties will be flown using the following assets: F/A-18C Hornets, F-14B Tomcats, F-16C Vipers, AV-8B Harriers, A-10C II Warthogs, and UH-1H Hueys.
Pre-sign-up will be mandatory!
We will hold an “in-depth” pre-mission briefing, a week before, in TeamSpeak on Saturday, March 20th, (1200 hrs CST / 1700Z)
If you have questions: BBall, Falkan, or TBob can be found in the 32nd Arctic Knight TeamSpeak (DigitalThemePark) server.
More info at https://digitalthemepark.com/2021/03...land-style-ii/
-Todd, aka Zoolander64
Staff Member at DigitalThemePark
Connect TeamSpeak to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
