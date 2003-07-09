Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: blank instrument panels

    kiwikid
    Default blank instrument panels

    Instruments not showing .....
    Yesterday for some reason every aircraft i loaded did not show any instruments on panel, also the VFR map does not show any info or move, any help ? Thanks
    mrzippy
    Default

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...79-No-avionics
    Mr Zippy

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    PAULCRAIG
    Default

    https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...panels-missing

    Take a look at this.
