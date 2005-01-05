We have officially opened applications for Intellectual Air!
Remember to not judge a book by its cover, the name is misleading. You do not have to pass an IQ test to join. The name began as a joke, but the idea grew more serious and the name kind of... stuck.

We are not simply another 'do what you like' airline. Whilst we most certainly have this option, we also offer the opportunity for our pilots to request a flight. This means that they contact our admin and, based on their rank, they will receive a suitable route.

If you are interested in learning more and enriching your simulator experience, you can find our site here: https://intellectual-air.sitelio.me

I look forward to seeing many of you soon in the virtual skies!