I would like to thank all the developers of the free aircraft and scenery addons for FSX. But I implore you not to forget us loyal FSX users. There's still a lot of us FSX people out here thoroughly enjoying our flight sim and updating it. I know that MSFS is the new kid on the block and you want to get your teeth into it but spare a thought for the true FSX users who thoroughly enjoy using this sim. We still very much appreciate the new scenery addons and aircraft updates that trickle out for us now. Keep going and please don't give up on us lot
that still very much enjoy this sim.