Thread: In the soup at KWVI

In the soup at KWVI
The real weather around here was broken clouds and occasional sunlight this afternoon, with rain (questionable) forecast later. But the "live" MSFS weather at Watsonville Municipal was cats-and-dogs-level rain (fortunately, no actual cats and dogs). I didn't expect a deluge when I clicked "fly," but there it was, and me in the cockpit of a Beech Baron. Well, this'll be interesting, I thought. So I took off--from RWY 2, into the teeth of the wind, with the rain beating against the windshield. A very hairy 15 or so minutes later, I managed to muscle the Baron down for a landing. But in the process, and zero visibility, I got more than a bit lost, while also losing track of my altitude, airspeed, and coming close to stalling, recovering from same, and badly missing the approach more than once. One of those times, I found myself crossing over the airport--on the Garmin screen; I couldn't actually see it. After that, I watched the localizer to fly an opposite course from the runway, which took me back toward the Monterey Bay coastline. Then, keeping an eye on the GPS screens in the plane and the drop-down-menu map window, turned back toward KWVI, lined up with the localizer, cut the throttle to descend, lowered and locked the landing gear, added flaps to slow down, and then--with the runway belatedly in sight--pushed the nose down to "accelerate" my descent, did some last minute alignment maneuvering, increased throttle as the stall warning sounded, decreased throttle, and flared to the sound of "Stall! Stall! Stall!" Then, thump, I was down, with some runway left to spare. Whew!
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
