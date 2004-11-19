Hello pilots,
I have some concerns about FS9 and all the add-on scenery and other purchases I have and how upgrading to Windows 7 from windows XP will affect them. I'm trying to see, by your kind responses, just how much I have to uninstall or leave alone before upgrading. i have some questions that I would appreciate some advise, please.
1. Do I have to uninstall FS9 and all the utilities I have before upgrading to Windows 7?
2. Can I copy and paste the FS9 folder and put it into my C: drive?
3. What other issues will i encounter from those who upgraded to Windows 7 from XP?

thank you,
Jorge