Thread: Panel gauge settings, gauge increments, setting jumping Qty of 10 per click

  Today, 05:30 PM
    Downwind66
    Default Panel gauge settings, gauge increments, setting jumping Qty of 10 per click

    Gauges such as VOR1, setting ILS heading, 1 click is giving me 10 degrees
    Altitude is jumping similar?

    New for me, so I might learn something here if someone would be good enough to show me why this is happening!

    Thanks - Rick
  Today, 05:44 PM
    Downwind66
    Default

    ######## Never mind, it's working fine now???? Must be the time change?########

    Rick
  Today, 05:49 PM
    CRJ_simpilot's Avatar
    CRJ_simpilot
    Default

    Probably the shifting of the poles...
  Today, 06:24 PM
    Downwind66
    Default

    That too!
  Today, 06:34 PM
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    Default

    Tongue in wrong cheek!
