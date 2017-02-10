Thread: Newbie. Looking for everything...new setup.

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    I have MSFS 2020 AND 2010, you call it "X"?
    I am not married to any of the above.
    I am not a techy at all.
    I do not need fancy graphics
    I just want to be able to sit down, turn it on, enter basic info and fly some approaches as realistically as possible.
    Realistic = Garmin 400/500, FD, 150 autopilot. King flips would be nice.

    Mooney, 1980 with Garmin 480 (I know, I can forget matching 480, 4/500 is close enough- similar logic)
    KC 150 AP. It is nothing fancy.

    I have the CH pedals and yoke.

    Thanks.
    Actually, FSX was released in late 2005, and just as the previous version was fs9, FSX is FS10 (Roman numeral X). With a decent computer FSX will do what you state you want:
    However it won't work well with current charts and approach plates, since its database is circa 2005, and there have been big changes in many areas since then. The new MSFS that came out in 2020 should be fine with the current charts, though, but it needs a more powerful computer -- since you already have it, though, you know better than I how well it meets your needs. And since you have both you can do whichever you wish, or even both from time to time.

    So to me, it's not clear what (if any) question(s) you are asking, what kind of help you are after. Are you wanting recommendations for a new computer setup, or something else perhaps?

    Are you a real world pilot looking for some help to maintain currency, or...???

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
