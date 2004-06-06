Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Does the Ocean Look Like This for Other People?

    Mac6737
    Jul 2007
    Washington, DC Area
    290

    Default Does the Ocean Look Like This for Other People?

    This is between St. Maarten and Virgin Gorda. There is supposedly a light wind at the surface.

    I generally avoid flying around islands because it just doesn't look right. Can this be improved upon?

    Mac6737
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Calm seas!.jpg  Views: 10  Size: 116.0 KB  ID: 225794  
