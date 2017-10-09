Thread: No avionics

This is a known issue, along with a few others, as listed at the very end of the release notes for World Update 3:
KNOWN ISSUES
Throttle mapping reversed for the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog
Beechcraft King Air 350i does not change pitch with VS wheel when Autopilot is enabled
in rare occasions, Aircraft screens might not initialize correctly upon loading a flight. Please restart the flight to fix the issue.
The plane continually loses altitude causing it to crash after loading into the Attitudes & Instruments Training Flight
