Thread: No avionics

    jackrmaxcy
    January update -- My flight plan did not display and was unable to use the flight computer to generate a flight plan

    February update -- Everything came back for two flights and then I was unable to use the flight computer to generate a flight plan

    March update -- Now I have absolutely no avionics, autopilot etc.. Essentially, I am grounded and cannot fly any aircraft.


    Does anyone have any ideas?
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    This is a known issue, along with a few others, as listed at the very end of the release notes for World Update 3:

    KNOWN ISSUES

    Throttle mapping reversed for the Thrustmaster HOTAS Warthog

    Beechcraft King Air 350i does not change pitch with VS wheel when Autopilot is enabled

    in rare occasions, Aircraft screens might not initialize correctly upon loading a flight. Please restart the flight to fix the issue.

    The plane continually loses altitude causing it to crash after loading into the Attitudes & Instruments Training Flight
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
