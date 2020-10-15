I have been using the MSFS 2020 program for around 3 months. Yesterday it stopped working. The program icon disappeared from the task bar. When I clicked on AllApps the program showed up but was grayed out. I had made no changes to my computer since the MSFS had run previously.

I uninstalled it and then reinstalled it. It appeared to install correctly. It requested and I then entered the 20 letter code from the card that was in in the box when I bought it. The MSFS 2020 program then immediately stopped working. I can again see the program grayed out in the list of programs.

Any help would be welcomed.

Ron