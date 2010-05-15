Thread: MSFS C172 G1000 - cockpit and panels missing

Results 1 to 2 of 2

MSFS C172 G1000 - cockpit and panels missing

    stewie923
    I just openend MSFS and the C172 G1000 and I see this - not sure what is going on ? The C206 Caravan appears ok, just the 172 is missing, has anyone seen this before ?

    GlennAir
    Yes I had this recently

    I generaly fly the A32NX (FlyByWire). I also had Co_pilot in the community folder. I was having some problems with the NX (AP problems - still there!). So I deleted the A32NX folder from the community folder, then re-booted with the intention of flying the Asobo base version until the NX problem could be solved. I hit 'FLY' and lo and behold, same as your picture, no cockpit!

    So I deleted the Asobo base version from the OneStore folder, then re-booted again and re-installed the missing content. STILL it had no cockpit! I didn't try any other aircraft, but to cut a long story of fiddling and f**ting around short, everything started working again after I deleted the Co_Pilot folder. Unfortunately tho' the AP problems still remain, and the base aircraft is, to put it nicely, c**p compared to the FlyByWire mod (too many 'inops').

    So, if you have Co-Pilot in your community folder, maybe removing it will help. If not, then happy fiddling and f**ting around! You could start by deleting the affected aircraft (from the OneStore folder), then re-booting and re-installing and keep fingers crossed. Good luck.

    Happy Flappy wings peoples
    GlennAir
