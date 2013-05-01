Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Joystick does not function in Flight Training.

    Default Joystick does not function in Flight Training.

    Today I tried some of the General Aviation Training 'missions' Cessna 152).
    My joystick would not work yet it works when I fly a 'free flight'.
    Am I missing something? What do I need to do for the joystick to function when using Flight Training or is this a bug introduced with the latest update (which downloaded and installed today before I attempted flight training?
    OK I've got it. The training mission I chose has the instructor in control (I checked another missions and it starts with the user (pilot) in control and the joystick works.

    That now changes the question to 'how do you take control of the aircraft from the instructor' and 'why does the instructor not control the aircraft to prevent it from crashing when she is (presumably) in control'?
