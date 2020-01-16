Hi Everybody,

Now that my night lighting effects are finished, it's time to focus on my dusk and dawn effects. This is dusk and it's just about done, then it's on to dawn and lastly daytime lighting effects.

Landing at Kennedy with aircraft taking off in the opposite direction... Didn't mind, I wanted to fly the parkway visual.

Would be nice if I could edit Drzewiecki's airports... Want to lower his lighting by about a 1/3. But it may be too much work, I'd still have to do KLGA, KTEB and KEWR after finished KJFK.