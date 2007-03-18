Hi all.
I used many Mission Packs with FSX, as I liked the variety of flight locations & duration, aircraft, weather, etc. and the ease to load and use.
I received the attached today and am curious if anyone has tried any of these products with the new MFS and if so, ease of use, etc.
Thanks in advance.
Tim
Simulshop link: https://www.simulshop.com/product/eu...ons-pack-msfs/

My system specs:
W10 64 Bit OEM Version 2004 (19041.685)
Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix Z390-E; 32GB RAM
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700KF 8-Core/8-Thread Processor
GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Super, 8GB