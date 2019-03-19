I recently purchased this package and I can never get the glideslope to activate and the localizer is usually off course as well. All of my other aircraft have no problem with the ILS, so I'm thinking maybe the Autopilot is bugged? There is a line in the manual that I am not quite sure what it is trying to say.." Glide Slope system only will be armed if you still minimum 11 Nm before to ILS, nearest to
runway, the GS will not engaged properly." I have texted their HELP twice and have as yet received no response. Any ideas?