Thread: Tutorial

    I have been flying MSFS since the early 90's with FS5. Each upgrade was a pleasure to use, each time it was better but not harder. Especially with the latter editions it was a pleasure to fly around the world and especially to control the planes in the cockpit.
    With the MSFS2020 Premium Deluxe I thought I saw a new improvement, but.... No! I've had this MSFS2020 since a few weeks after it was released, and frankly, I can't get out of it. I've tried dozens of times to restart with it, but I can't find my way around it to properly start the aircraft and otherwise operate it for a flight as was easy with all previous editions of FS. I'm looking for a way, as with FSX for example, the last previous edition, to place an aircraft somewhere on an airfield, go to it and see, perform the control around the aircraft, get in and start the engines by the book, and then further take off with the help of ATC. The same but in reverse when arriving at a destination airport. I just can't find my way around the controls, I don't understand the logic behind them, while the logic as it is in all previous editions was self-evident, there one didn't have to go searching for 'what should I do now, which switch should I turn...'.
    I am looking for a clear operating manual for the MSFS2020....
    Can someone point me to such a manual on Internet, or better yet send me a copy of such a manual at [email protected] in Belgium. The language is unimportant, I can translate myself to Dutch, the language I speak.
    Thank you in advance
    Jive1 - Belgium
    Hi, sorry to hear you’ve been having problems. You have to remember though, it is a completely different program to all previous flight simulators.
    There is a manual available, but it’s not done by Microsoft or Asobo.
    see https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/showt...69-MSFS-Manual

    I recommend you check out the many videos on YouTube. There are several excellent ones done by someone who calls himself “Squirrel”
    you should check them out.. like this one for example...

    https://youtu.be/QL4q_Tbv0jM

    Hope this helps


    Regards
    Steve
    Thank you, Steve.
    The problem with the videos to me is...
    My mother tongue is Dutch and those videos, I had already watched them on a previous recommendation, they are all in English, UK or US, it's the same. For English speaking pilots it is easy to understand and follow. For me, speaking Dutch, it is a bit more complicated, because of the different pronunciations of the speakers. If I didn't understand something because of the language or the pronunciation, which I don't really master, I have to stop and look/listen again, and especially if I'm already flying in FS2020, then it becomes even more difficult. That's why I prefer a written text, a booklet that I can open when I want to look something up. I know there is a written tutorial, but I want to know if it indeed explains all procedures from needle to thread, in order, so that basing hereupon I can start to work out my own logic, which is more like that of all previous FS-editions than what Asobo has made.
    So, I'm looking really for a text that I can print myself.
    Greetz
    Jive1-Belgium
