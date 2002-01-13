Thread: Tutorial

I have been flying MSFS since the early 90's with FS5. Each upgrade was a pleasure to use, each time it was better but not harder. Especially with the latter editions it was a pleasure to fly around the world and especially to control the planes in the cockpit.
With the MSFS2020 Premium Deluxe I thought I saw a new improvement, but.... No! I've had this MSFS2020 since a few weeks after it was released, and frankly, I can't get out of it. I've tried dozens of times to restart with it, but I can't find my way around it to properly start the aircraft and otherwise operate it for a flight as was easy with all previous editions of FS. I'm looking for a way, as with FSX for example, the last previous edition, to place an aircraft somewhere on an airfield, go to it and see, perform the control around the aircraft, get in and start the engines by the book, and then further take off with the help of ATC. The same but in reverse when arriving at a destination airport. I just can't find my way around the controls, I don't understand the logic behind them, while the logic as it is in all previous editions was self-evident, there one didn't have to go searching for 'what should I do now, which switch should I turn...'.
I am looking for a clear operating manual for the MSFS2020....
Can someone point me to such a manual on Internet, or better yet send me a copy of such a manual at [email protected] in Belgium. The language is unimportant, I can translate myself to Dutch, the language I speak.
Thank you in advance
Jive1 - Belgium
