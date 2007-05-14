I am trying to create an XML gauge to show script for ranges of throttle position such as:

IDLE for a range between 0 and 10%
CRUISE between 10 and 75%
CLIMB between 75 and 90%
TAKE OFF over 90%

This works for IDLE:
<Visible>(A:general eng throttle lever position:1,percent) 10 &lt; </Visible>
<Position X="122" Y="2"/>
<Text X="70" Y="22" Bright="Yes" Length="6" Font="Arial" FontSize="24" Color="Cyan" BackgroundColor="Black" Adjust="Right" VerticalAdjust="Center">
<String>IDL</String>
</Text>

If I try some {IF} statements such as:
<String>(%((A:general eng throttle lever position:1,percent) 10 &lt%{if}IDL%{else}

(%((A:general eng throttle lever position:1,percent) 10 &gt; (A:general eng throttle lever position:1,percent) 75 &lt; &amp)%{if}CRS%{else}

(%((A:general eng throttle lever position:1,percent) 75 &gt; (A:general eng throttle lever position:1,percent) 90 &lt; &amp)%{if}CLB%{else}

(%((A:general eng throttle lever position:1,percent) 90 &gt; )%{if}T/O%{end}
</String>
I cannot get anything to work.

Any help appreciated.

It is obviously a problem with &lt; &gt; or < or > , but I cannot get anything to work.