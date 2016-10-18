1. Can you change liveries when you are at the airport? Or, must you go back to Main Menu and start all over again?

2. On some planes I've had no troubles with (e.g., Bonanza, Socata), I've opened with new liveries I've installed in Community, and find I have no avionics. (To be clear, this does not happen with all new liveries.) I can't find any switch to turn on the avionics. As I recall, in FSX and P3d, the button at the upper left of the screen labeled "C" was the power switch, but it hasn't worked for me in MSFS. Is there a switch to activate avionics? If not, why do some liveries, in the same package from the same developer, disable avionics, and how can I fix this?

Thanks all,

Mac6737