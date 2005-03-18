Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: JetBlue out of Boston: First Edited MSFS Pics

  1. Today, 05:50 PM #1
    engine70
    engine70 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Posts
    137

    Default JetBlue out of Boston: First Edited MSFS Pics

    I started a JetBlue flight last night from Boston to Nassau, but unfortunately I was too tired to make it the entire flight so I quit about halfway through. I had already taken some screenshots and didn't want them to go to waste, so I decided to edit a few of them using Lightroom to see how they would turn out. I've been editing real aviation photos in Lightroom for a few months, but this is my first shot at flight sim pics, so let me know what you think. Keep in mind I spent about five minutes on each one so they're far from perfect, the third one is really far from perfect but it's a cool angle, however I thought the edits added some good quality to the pictures so figured I would share.

    JetBlue 909 to departing Boston





    Ryzen 5 3600X | RTX 2060 | 32 GB 3200 G.Skill RAM | 1TB Crucial P1 NVMe M.2 SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:01 PM #2
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,843

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by engine70 View Post
    I've been editing real aviation photos in Lightroom for a few months, but this is my first shot at flight sim pics, so let me know what you think. [
    Very nice composition on all shots Chris. On just a very subjective personal level the sky colors are a little too light for my eye and the texture on the last shot is a little too granular - again for my eye.

    Beauty is - of course - 100% in the eye of the beholder - so what looks good to me may come across entirely differently for someone else. Bottom line - they're all good shots!!!
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 07:06 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:08 PM #3
    BillD22's Avatar
    BillD22
    BillD22 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    1,843

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by engine70 View Post
    I've been editing real aviation photos in Lightroom for a few months, but this is my first shot at flight sim pics, so let me know what you think. [
    Very nice composition on all shots Chris. On just a very subjective personal level the sky colors are a little too light for my eye and the texture on the last shot is a little too granular - again for my eye.

    Beauty is - of course - 100% in the eye of the beholder - so what looks good to me may come across entirely differently for someone else. Bottom line - they're all good shots!!!
    Last edited by BillD22; Today at 07:10 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Jetblue boston red sox livery wanted!
    By Jetblue455 in forum Painter's Workshop
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-30-2013, 01:01 PM
  2. N605JB JetBlue Boston Red Sox logojet - Previews
    By jsbryner in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-20-2012, 09:44 AM
  3. Jetblue JBU1008 New York/JFK-Boston/Logan
    By radishman1 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 02-20-2010, 12:57 PM
  4. Randoms.....Un-Edited & Edited
    By davestan_ksan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:47 AM
  5. Comparison: edited - non-edited
    By Chester in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-18-2002, 09:02 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules