Thread: Flew turbo for the first time!

Flew turbo for the first time!
Really wanted to feel the need for speed, so I took up a TBM 930 for a spin, from startup to landing. There were a few hiccups and some extra stuff I need to learn, but overall it was a success.
The biggest difference I noticed between piston and turbo is a very distinctive and significant "lag," if you will, between the throttle input and the reaction from the engine. Piston is nearly instantaneous, whereas turbo takes a few ticks to kick in. That's something I'm definitely learning to have to compensate for. Also, I need to begin my descent way earlier as I was cruising around 25,000 ft instead of the 5,000 or so I'm used to in the C-172.
Also, the G3000 is obviously very different from G1000, so I need to get a better handle on that more. Especially if I want to use autopilot so I can increase the sim rate and inflate my hours flying, ha! I like how some of the more obvious controls are overhead and not cluttered in front of me. That gives me a better sense of where what is.
I would've had about 45 minutes or so under my belt for this flight if not for the fact that I was apparently not cleared for landing (oops). Actually, that was probably because I never went into the downwind leg and was too busy trying to descend as quickly as safely was possible to land.
Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
Bookmarks