Thread: Flew turbo for the first time!

  Today, 04:56 PM
    CLE_GrummanTiger
    CLE_GrummanTiger
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2021
    Posts
    44

    Flew turbo for the first time!

    Really wanted to feel the need for speed, so I took up a TBM 930 for a spin, from startup to landing. There were a few hiccups and some extra stuff I need to learn, but overall it was a success.

    The biggest difference I noticed between piston and turbo is a very distinctive and significant "lag," if you will, between the throttle input and the reaction from the engine. Piston is nearly instantaneous, whereas turbo takes a few ticks to kick in. That's something I'm definitely learning to have to compensate for. Also, I need to begin my descent way earlier as I was cruising around 25,000 ft instead of the 5,000 or so I'm used to in the C-172.

    Also, the G3000 is obviously very different from G1000, so I need to get a better handle on that more. Especially if I want to use autopilot so I can increase the sim rate and inflate my hours flying, ha! I like how some of the more obvious controls are overhead and not cluttered in front of me. That gives me a better sense of where what is.

    I would've had about 45 minutes or so under my belt for this flight if not for the fact that I was apparently not cleared for landing (oops). Actually, that was probably because I never went into the downwind leg and was too busy trying to descend as quickly as safely was possible to land.
    Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
  Today, 05:46 PM
    Cavulife
    Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    107

    Default

    The TBM is one of my favorites. Regarding defending from the higher altitude, I just look at the GPS for the ETE time (remaining time) to the airport or approach fix and then plan for a 1,000ft/minute decent. It makes the math easy and you’ll end up getting to your altitude a little early because you’ll also want to slow down to prepare for gear, flaps. Some adjustment of the descent rate will be needed as you go.
