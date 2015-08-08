Thread: Installing FSX on new computer

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Installing FSX on new computer

    Stevepariser
    Installing FSX on new computer

    I purchased a new computer to run FS 2020. Attempted to reinstall fSX on new computer now running on old. Install went well and when I attempted to start I keep getting a black screen and unable to run. I tried many suggestions unable to correct problem. Cannot understand why runs great old slower computer but not on new.
    longbreak754
    Hi Steve,

    Without fully knowing what 'suggestions' you have tried without success here are a few that you may have already tried but are known to resolve the issue you face....

    First - check the FSX Graphics Setting page to see if DX 10 Preview is selected - if so untick the box and test. Also, whilst on this page ensure that the FSX screen resolution is set to the same as your monitors native setting. By default FSX loads at 1024x768x16 - change it to the default native setting for your monitor - i,e if its 1920x1280x32 set it to this...

    If the problem is resolved the the following suggestion is NOT needed BUT may be beneficial...

    Direct X (DX) - FSX requires version 9 (actually 9c to be specific), and although it is included on the installation disks, it is woefully out of date and incompatible with Win 10 (Win 10, depending on the build state source file, only ships with v10 or above). Again I suggest that you download and install the DX Redistributable pack from HERE. The pack includes versions 9, 10 and 11 and the install process will only install missing versions and/or replace missing/corrupted/incompatible files of the versions it finds installed. Click on the download link and a standard download option box will appear - DO NOT run the installer from this but select the Save As option and save the file to temp location. To install, right click on the file and select the Run as Administrator option. Once the installation process is complete, reboot using the RESTART option. The reboot is essential to allow the windows registry and important system files to be updated.

    Also worth noting is that, by default, Win 10 ships without some of the earlier versions of 'libraries' that FSX and FSX addons may rely on. These 'essential' libraries may or may not be on your PC and may be required if you experience other issues You can use Programs and Features to check if you have any of the following 'libraries' installed or, if you wish, simply download and install them - the installers will (as the DX package did) check for any previous install and will replace any missing/invalid/corrupt files or install the complete package as appropriate.

    Visual C++ Runtime Redistributable packs - specifically version 2005 and 2008 but I also recommend installing 2010 as well. You can find download links for earlier versions HERE.

    You will need to download the relevant 'bit' version for your OS (i.e. 32 or 64 bit). As with the DX install DO NOT run the installer from this but select the Save As option and save the file to temp location. To install, right click on the file and select the Run as Administrator option. Install each package separately, starting with the oldest version, and reboot using the RESTART option between each install.

    .NET Framework - specifically versions 3.5 and 4 - download from HERE - download and install using the same procedure for the C++ files.

    It is worth pointing out that you can have multiple versions of these 'libraries' installed. They are not just required by FSX but are used by many programs and apps. They will work happily along side each other and a program or app will automatically use the most compatible version.

    A final thought - some people will suggest running a manual windows update after install the packs but my preference is not to. The windows updater service runs regularly to check for updates and will soon pick up any updates if available.
    Regards

    Brian
