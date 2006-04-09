Thread: Second sis drive for fs2020

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Second sis drive for fs2020

    I have my entire flight sim with updates on my internal C 500g ss drive and running out of room. I have an external 500g ss drive I can add as a second drive. Which is the easiest way to offload some files to the second drive to give me more room on my c drive. Will the program work the same with the second drive attached and accessing those files at the same time? If possible not to remove program and reinstall?
    Hi Steve, you’re running out of room on a 500gb drive? I guess you must have a lot of addons LOL
    I might be wrong, but I don’t think you can use an external drive. Obviously you can move any unused addons etc but flight sim won’t run them from the external drive. You might want to consider getting a bigger internal drive.. preferably solid state or even better..M2 if your motherboard can take them.


    Regards
    Steve
