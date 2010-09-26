Hello peoples.

First lets get the other ‘and’ out of the way. Great to see that I can now save bits in the Manual Cache, shame that the grid still swims around disconected from the map!

SO, any users of the A32NX having AP problems since the sim update 3? Every time I engage AP, the big ole chunk of metal swings around and flies about 180 degrees in the wrong direction completely ignoring the flight plan! I have tried all 3 variants of the NX (Stable, Developer & Custom) but same results. I am sure that FlyByWire will eventualy release a patch to fix it, but in the meantime I have discovered a work-around; sort of. As soon as the AP is engaged, turn on the approach button as well. It will then follow the flight plan as usual except when it reaches a STAR, at which point it ignores it completely and goes off on it’s own aiming for the runway of choice, because Approach is engaged of course! You can’t really dis-engage it, because then she simply does a 180 and off she goes searching for oblivion again. But it sort of worked out OK for me a couple of times so far in as much as I have managed to pop her down on the runway with a bit of a bump and a bounce (I’m still very much a newbie and trying to learn!).

Just thought I would mention it…

Happy flappy wings people…
GlennAir