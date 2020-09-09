hi well it finally happened after all my good luck, and me saying i have had no problems it finally come back and bit me on the bum lol
okay so my problem is nothing is loading in to the sim from the community folder I cant seem to find out what or if i have done wrong I know the path is right because i downloaded a320-nx into the folder and the downloader finds the right path to the community folder and that's not showing up either as anyone experienced this or got any idears pulling my hair out here and I and at 74 I don't have much left lol Any help or advice would be much appreciated .

Kind regards

Andrew