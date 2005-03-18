Yes, i know, what have I been doing. Scenery design mostly.

Anyhow, i was pleasantly surprised with the experience. A pretty smooth flight, fps wise, using bing and PG. The only really disappointing thing was the bridges. A lot of them were solid black between the bridge and the water so it was not possible to see under them. Is there a fix for this?

I am surprised that the US update didn't sort this out. Or am I missing something?

Cheers
Stinger

