Thread: Tree distance fix is no longer compatible in Sim Update 3

    Unhappy Tree distance fix is no longer compatible in Sim Update 3

    Asobo's CEO promised trees and other objects as far out as the eye can see and this is especially needed now with VR. Instead in 'Sim Update 3' someone on the Asobo team not only reverted things but further reduced the limit as to how far autogen can be seen in the distance. They also blocked modding fix the issue so the result is a visible ring around the aircraft as you fly along. This is a I huge step backwards and the block is the icing on the cake. This monthly changing of the sim is really getting old:

    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...anymore/376917
    DreamFleet, one of the best beta teams I had the pleasure to be on...
    Alienware Aurora R11 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10700F - Windows 10 Home 32GB Ram
    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6
