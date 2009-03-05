Click image for larger version.  Name: 2021-3-11_8-41-8-424.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 181.9 KB  ID: 225778

This one will "boot, scoot and boogie" also! I was wondering how Boeing got their name on this aircraft. It is a BAe aircraft (British Aerospace), The US Navy was very interested in this as a trainer/light attack aircraft, but, the DC politicians wanted to keep the purchase of these aircraft with a US manufacturer! BAe very much wanted our business, so I guess they seeked help from Boeing and that is how the Boeing name came about on a British aircraft. Boeing made some of their own changes/mods at the Navy's request!

It is a very snappy aircraft and sharp looking at that! Another one of mine that gets the blood pumping!

Rick