Almost every time I attempt to start MSFS 2020 I am confronted with loading issues, some are minor and easily sorted but today I am baffled. The load looked to be going ok and no updates were found (yippee). I was expecting the usual welcome screen but instead found my self in the hangar with a 320 Neo. The usual titles were at the top of the screen so I selected profile which rotated my view of the hangar, the only button that actually did anything was the Welcome button, this quit me to the desk top! Anyone have any ideas to free me from this hangar?