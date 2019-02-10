The journey so far with the Waco. All real weather, no AP, no AI, no cheating fuel. Started in Melbourne at the start of Feb, landed in New Delhi yesterday. Onward to the next race location, Africa.

The yellow routes are the point to point racing league legs, the black are just the adventuring between the races.
