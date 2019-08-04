Yes, I'm the pilot of the "blundering" aircraft. AIM 2020 uses that expression to describe aircraft that slow down below the minimums on approach. It is easy to understand how that would give ATC folks a fit... so I elected to abandon my practice of getting down to VREF while 15 to 20 miles out. (reference: AIM 2020 pg. 732)
I don't want to be the "blundering aircraft, thus I have a question not addressed in the AIM.

Example:
On an arbitrary flight (for example's sake), lets say my VREF is 113 knots.

When on approach: the first minimum speed is when crossing below 10,000 ft = 210 knots
the second is 20 miles from the airport = 170 knots (turbojet aircraft)

What is the plan for getting to 113 knots without wrecking the ATC controllers perfect spacing plan and/or causing the guy behind me have to go around?
What motivates the question: Trying to hit the glide slope and staying on the center-line is a lot to do - now add to that throwing off 50 knots of IAS. I'm not looking forward to trying to ditch 50 knots while on a glide slope. (or anywhere in the feathers )

Maybe some of you folks could share how you keep from being the "blundering" aircraft.
Or, any other clarifications or points I am missing.

Hey, if slowing down that much, that quickly, is a skill I need -- then so be it.
Had to ask.

TIA,
--John