Thread: How To Open Iconic Flights?

  Yesterday, 10:45 PM
    uncleles666
    How To Open Iconic Flights?

    Does anyone know how to open up the iconic flights on msfs 2020
  Today, 09:05 AM
    nsproles
    Default

    Click on the Activities page. You will see its window on the same page as World Map, Training etc.
