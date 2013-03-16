Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Tapatalk app

  Today, 02:29 AM
    shb7
    Tapatalk app

    Why does flightsim.com sometimes ask me if I want to open in Tapatalk app. No other web site does this. It's a pain.
  Today, 03:27 AM
    HoratioWondersocks's Avatar
    HoratioWondersocks
    Default

    Agreed!
    Very irritating.
    Any solution welcomed.

    Andy
