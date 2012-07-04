Thread: Lost AI traffic today

Originally Posted by Cavulife Originally Posted by

I did the update yesterday (Steam) and everything was fine. Today I noticed there is no AI traffic in the air. I still see other Live players, but none of the usual airlines, GA flights etc. I've even looked in the Los Angeles area where there are always airliners.



Under Flight Conditions I've got Multiplayer = Live Players, Air Traffic = Live Traffic.

Under Options Traffic I've got Traffic = Realtime Online.

Under Options Data I've got Live Real World Air Traffic = On.



Anyone else having this problem?