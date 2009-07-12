Are there any users of Class Echo with MSFS2020? I have just assembled one and installed it with minimal effort and it is incredibly powerful for controlling most aspects of flights. https://shakeprint.com/ Really a quite an amazing device, runs with Nextion 4.3" screen and t ouch screen, plus an Arduino Mega2560. Be interesting to have a forum discussion from users. One topic that interests me are the interactions with logitech units and the honeycomb Alpha yoke and Throttle units.