REX Essentials
I’ve been using REX Essential Plus since forever and I also bought REX Texture Direct with Soft Clouds Enhanced edition. I’ve been using both in conjunction, as per the instructions.
Recently, when I download real weather, I get it on the Texture Direct, but now all of a sudden I can’t get it on REX Essential. What this means is basically the real world weather isn’t right in the sim.
Does anybody know if the weather services are down yet again?
Dell XPS X8300 Intel core i7-2600(3.4 GHZ,8 MB Cache) 8 GB memory 1.5 TB HDD 2 GB Nvidia 1050 ti graphics card Windows 7
