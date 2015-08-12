I’ve been using REX Essential Plus since forever and I also bought REX Texture Direct with Soft Clouds Enhanced edition. I’ve been using both in conjunction, as per the instructions.

Recently, when I download real weather, I get it on the Texture Direct, but now all of a sudden I can’t get it on REX Essential. What this means is basically the real world weather isn’t right in the sim.

Does anybody know if the weather services are down yet again?