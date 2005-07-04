Hi all,
Just joined the group today and like all newbies I have a question, all my previous MS Flight sims have been on disc (15+ years ago) but the new thing seems to be download via Microsoft's site, but there seem to be tales of it taking millenia to download and then you have to download even more in the way of updates. on the other hand if you can get the DVD version there are tales of woe regarding discs that don't work! So my obvious question is what format to go for and more importantly is this new MSFS 2020 worth it?