Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Still grounded -- and Steamed

  1. Today, 02:06 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    163

    Default Still grounded -- and Steamed

    My PC and I are still having conniptions over an attempted reinstall of MSFS 2020 Steam Edition. Yesterday, I thought we were on the right track as I watched the PC download and seemingly install 153 gb of data, a process that began in late morning and concluded by early evening. At that point, I assumed the sim would be okay. But when I experimentally launched it later in the evening, I soon learned it wasn't. Instead of taking me to the welcome screen, the sim took me back to the download screen, for another installation attempt. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result being the definition of idiocy, I control-alt-deleted out of MSFS, shut down my PC and went to bed.

    Around 3 a.m., I woke up thinking about workarounds:

    I could abandon the MSFS 2020 Steam Edition altogether and buy the sim again, but this time from the MSFT store (even though I'd been there, done that);

    I could revert Windows 10 to factory defaults, and then--after resurrecting my virus protection and a another essential app, plus my preferred browser--log into Steam and reinstall MSFS on a PC expunged of corrupted files, avoiding shelling out more money for a program I already owned;

    Or, perhaps all I had to do was uninstall/reinstall the Steam app, log in, and then download MSFS, which is the workaround I decided on after several sleepless hours. Time will tell if this time is the charm.

    In the meantime, I would welcome any comments/advice from other Steam Edition simmers re. installation issues they may have encountered.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:30 PM #2
    neilends's Avatar
    neilends
    neilends is online now Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Arizona
    Posts
    211

    Default

    Since I use the standard PC version of MSFS and have had no problems with it, that certainly seems like an attractive option from my biased point of view.

    Are you sure you can't persuade Microsoft to transfer one to the other so you don't pay double?

    If you do pay again, I would suggest not paying for premium or delux as I am now convinced that this was a total rip-off. If you really do want one of the other plane models they offer, you can buy that on your own later.
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Just got my wings and now I'm grounded!
    By ooman in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-11-2006, 01:49 AM
  2. Shuttle Fleet Grounded
    By Piper_Pilot in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 31
    Last Post: 08-02-2005, 02:37 PM
  3. BMIBaby has been grounded?
    By Chris03 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-24-2004, 01:43 AM
  4. Cardinal still grounded :-(
    By Dean_B in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-31-2003, 07:34 PM
  5. AI Aircraft Grounded!
    By Tailspin1 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 12-18-2003, 08:41 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules