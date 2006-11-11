Thread: Still grounded -- and Steamed

Still grounded -- and Steamed
My PC and I are still having conniptions over an attempted reinstall of MSFS 2020 Steam Edition. Yesterday, I thought we were on the right track as I watched the PC download and seemingly install 153 gb of data, a process that began in late morning and concluded by early evening. At that point, I assumed the sim would be okay. But when I experimentally launched it later in the evening, I soon learned it wasn't. Instead of taking me to the welcome screen, the sim took me back to the download screen, for another installation attempt. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result being the definition of idiocy, I control-alt-deleted out of MSFS, shut down my PC and went to bed.
Around 3 a.m., I woke up thinking about workarounds:
I could abandon the MSFS 2020 Steam Edition altogether and buy the sim again, but this time from the MSFT store (even though I'd been there, done that);
I could revert Windows 10 to factory defaults, and then--after resurrecting my virus protection and a another essential app, plus my preferred browser--log into Steam and reinstall MSFS on a PC expunged of corrupted files, avoiding shelling out more money for a program I already owned;
Or, perhaps all I had to do was uninstall/reinstall the Steam app, log in, and then download MSFS, which is the workaround I decided on after several sleepless hours. Time will tell if this time is the charm.
In the meantime, I would welcome any comments/advice from other Steam Edition simmers re. installation issues they may have encountered.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
