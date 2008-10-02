I found the controller settings to be able to use the hat switch on the CH yoke to look all around instead of switching between fixed view. I also have a button to switch between interior and exterior, and for the exterior view the hat switch also works to rotated all around. However, in doing this I lost the ability to pull up the various instrument views such as radio stack, electrical panel, or overhead panel. I have a rocker switch that is programmed for next/previous instrument view but it only zooms in or out from the pilots view. Anyone know how to set this up? Thanks.