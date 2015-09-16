I have this hardware as part of the 'officers pack' . Initially it was visible in MSFS 2020 and recognised by the PC. However it now ga 'not recognised' error on startup of PC or when plugged in. Also has an exclamation mark in USB list in device manager. I have tried updating drivers , changing USB port , direct and through a hub. Tried loading without the joystick. Nothing works. Does anyone have a solution ?

Thanks