Thread: Vol le long de la Tamise entre Heathrow et London City Airport

Vol le long de la Tamise entre Heathrow et London City Airport

    Bonjour,

    Voici une vidéo d'un vol le long de la Tamise entre Heathrow et London City Airport

    https://youtu.be/jJqwybzR06o

    Bon visionnage
