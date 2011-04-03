Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Help with re-installing FSX

  1. Today, 12:24 AM #1
    capndon's Avatar
    capndon
    capndon is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    64

    Default Help with re-installing FSX

    I can't re- install FSX. The installation wizard gets to "removing applications" and hangs up. I have removed all the old files I can find including fsx.cfg and it still hangs up. All help will be appreciated.

    Thanks
    Don
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:53 AM #2
    pomak249
    pomak249 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    TRNC
    Posts
    299

    Default

    The power of google

    https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/...c-38820a346bd6

    I think u need to be patient by looks!
    i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Help fs2004 fps help help help help help help help help
    By enginotrom in forum FS2004
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-04-2011, 07:06 AM
  2. FSX and SP1 without re-installing FSX
    By CactusCapt in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-06-2007, 08:57 AM
  3. Un-installing-re-installing
    By mikeallen in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-12-2004, 01:11 PM
  4. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 01:03 AM
  5. Help, Problem re-installing FS2K2!!!!!!
    By romeotango in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-02-2002, 09:40 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules