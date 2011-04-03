Thread: Help with re-installing FSX

I can't re- install FSX. The installation wizard gets to "removing applications" and hangs up. I have removed all the old files I can find including fsx.cfg and it still hangs up. All help will be appreciated.
Thanks
Don
I can't re- install FSX. The installation wizard gets to "removing applications" and hangs up. I have removed all the old files I can find including fsx.cfg and it still hangs up. All help will be appreciated.
Thanks
Don
The power of google
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/...c-38820a346bd6
I think u need to be patient by looks!
i5 4690 (350mhz) with Arctic Cooler, 8GB Corsair Vengeance 1600mhz, ASUS Rock H97 performance mobo, Gainward Windforce GTX 960 OC 2GB, Windows10 64bit, 256mb Crucial SSD, 500GB Seagate HDD.
Bookmarks