Continuing with our Sunday Night Flight Events, we bring our monthly Fly-In to the Island Nation of The Bahamas. New Providence Island is the home of Resort City of Nassau. Nassau airport or officially named Lynden Pindling International, is the busiest airport in the Bahamas, as the jumping off point for the rest of the Bahama islands. The Bahamas is also home of some of the nicest beaches in world.
Departing from Princess Juliana on the Island of St. Maarten we fly to Nassau. St. Maarten has one of the most famous approaches in the world as you make a very low pass over Maho Beach. However, what most people forget about is the departure track out of St. Maarten. Leaving St. Maarten on the most used runway of RWY10, puts you in the direct path of a mountain reaching almost 1000 feet above the airport just 4 miles away. This mountain requires pilots to make a 120Â° right hand turn nearly immediately after takeoff.
Canadian Xpress would like to invite all pilots to join us on Saturday, March 27th at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our March 2021 fly-in where we will fly from St Maarten (TNCM) to Nassau (MYNN).
This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.
One lucky Canadian Xpress pilot will win:
â€¢ Any Real Flight Shop Product (Maximum $50.00 USD) from:
More information regarding this event including operational details, charts, optional add-on scenery and Canadian Xpress Model Sets can be viewed by visiting https://canadianxpress.ca or by directly downloading our Fly-In document here.
See you all on Saturday the 27th!
