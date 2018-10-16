Hi all:
I just bought a secondhand Windows 7 PC quite specifically to be able to run FS98.
Computer is a Intel Celeron D336 2800 Mhz 3.2 GRAM, and Graphic card is an Intel 82915 GV/910GL DDR 2 of128 MB. (Not that I think it's related, but in any case).

The thing is everything installs perfectly but I'm not able to add any aircraft. Some which I install, don't show at all in the Aircraft menu, while others I just see them in the menu, but anyway, when I select them, FS98 just freezes and I have to force the program to shut down.
I recall I ran FS98 several years ago in another W7 system without those problems. What I have observed, (and didn't remember), is that my stock Aircraft textures are all *.R8, while the aircraft I want to add are all *.af.

Can any of you tell me what this problem is about?

Thanks a lot.

EDIT: I just saw also, in FLTSIM98.cfg, there's a chapter called AIRtoCONTAINER, where there are numbered SIM1 to SIM6, the 6 stock aircraft, and nothing else. So it might be related. But, how could I solve this?