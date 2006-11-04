Thread: Grounded today

Grounded today
I am reinstalling MSFS. I started the download before lunch, and I expect it will not finish much before dinner, if by then, even at an average download speed of 116 mb/second.
My program got screwed up yesterday afternoon, subsequent to my in-app (Steam store) purchase and download of an ultralight aircraft. I wanted the ultralight for slow-poke sightseeing. I took off in it from our local airport (Watsonville, Calif.) for a spin around our neighborhood and it worked well enough and flew slowly enough that I could recognize buildings already familiar to me (although once again, I failed to find our house amid all the trees on our street). After landing the ultralight at a local prep school's dirt strip, I decided it was really too slow for my taste, "removed" it from the content manager, and requested a refund on my Steam app. Well something--I don't know what--happened to the program after that. Whatever it was, the sim became unflyable.
So late yesterday afternoon, I uninstalled MSFS, restarted my PC, and commenced a reinstall on Steam, where the sim resides in my "library." This PC, entirely dedicated to MSFS, is in our family room, where we watch TV and stream stuff in the evenings. I was monitoring the download as we watched the news and whatnot. It seemed to be proceeding very slowly, if at all. There was a lot of "waiting" going on. Coincidentally, when I tried to stream a show on our Roku box, instead of downloading and opening the content with the accustomed speed, the Roku hung up. I checked our broadband speed on a phone app and discovered our internet was very poky. I rebooted our xFinity router, and the download resumed. It was still churning (or looked like it was) when we went to bed. When I got up this morning, the download had allegedly finished.
Well, as it turned out, I apparently hadn't really downloaded anything. When I clicked "Fly" in the Steam app, a version of MSFS launched from somewhere, but not from the C drive on my PC. I figured this out after whatever version I'd launched from wherever (Steam's cloud?) proved slow, balky, and unflyable, for all kinds of reasons I won't elaborate. One indication of the software's ghost-in-the-machine nature was the empty space in my Windows 10 start menu--next to the Steam icon--where the MSFS icon had been. Another was the absence of MSFS 2020 from the actual files in my PC, as revealed by variously formatted searches for same in the start menu search bar. A search for the default download folder as annotated in some instructions I excavated with Google (c:\users\myname\appdata\roaming\microsoft flight simulator\packages) revealed zip, nada, nothing there.
Perhaps I should've suspected something was amiss last night when I saw that although the software was supposedly downloading, the displayed download speed was "0 Mbits/s." As of this writing, my latest download is plodding along at 72.34 Mbits/s" with 185 of 230 somethings completed and 30.55 of 154.88 gb downloaded. (Another apparent clue today that something was missing last night was that the items to be downloaded/completed then totaled 180, as opposed to 230 items this afternoon.)
I don't know why MSFS got screwed up in the first place and I don't much care as long as after this latest download is done, the sim is really resident on my PC, and I can straighten up and fly right once more.
HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
