Thread: Beaver or Otters anyone?

Beaver or Otters anyone?

    Does anyone know of any Dehavilland Beavers, Otters or Twin Otters in development?
    No disrespect to the Icon, but it’s not my aircraft of choice to explore back country lakes and rivers in northern Canada and Alaska.
    Thanks in advance.
    There's a Twin Otter in development.

    https://fselite.net/previews/aerosof...otter-in-msfs/
    Thanks for that link Loki. I've been looking forward to Aerosoft's Twotter more than their CRJ to be honest, the reason is mentioned in the FSElite article: "the aircraft’s cockpit is being developed to make use of the new technology found in the new simulator". I hope there's a Loganair livery for hopping around the Scottish Highlands and Islands...
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Awesome news. Thanks Loki. I spent a lot of time in the Aerosoft Twotter back in FS9.
