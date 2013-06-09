Thread: SIM Update III

Results 1 to 5 of 5

SIM Update III

    trashmon
    SIM Update III

    Apparently, 1.14.5 is ready today. Got an update message when I started it this morning, listing all of the new features and fixes. All well and good, launched the update (3.13 GB), started it up after it finished, saw a new landing challenge, launched that and CTD... I heeded the advice to remove any files in the Community folder and emptied it out. Filled with confidence, I restarted the sim and when it came up, I was sent to the update page again..?? I clicked on the update and off it went, this time with a 1.49 GB update..?? Finishing that, I started it AGAIN, went to enter a simple point A to point B flight plan, entered Airport A and Airport B and they didn't take. Could not then and cannot now enter flight plans. Not sure if I can even free fly. MSFS 2020 isn't quite a dumpster fire yet, but there's smoke... I'll be upset if I have to reload the entire (what is it now, 300 GB?) sim again. When I go to Microsoft, it thinks I have version 1.13.17... Anybody run into this yet?
    neilends
    neilends
    neilends:

    I have downloaded without a problem. Attempted the landing challenge and did not CTD. (I placed #615 for the moment.) Also, I forgot to delete any community folders so it was all there during the installation, and still no problems (so far).
    Intel Core i7 10700KF (8-Core 5.1GHz Turbo Boost), RTX 3070 8GB, 32GB Dual Channel at 3200MHz, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Monitor: Samsung C49RG9x. VR: Oculus Quest 2.
    jlwoodward
    Default

    The update started by itself (I thought I had automatic updates turned off). The sim now crashes to desktop after selecting the plane and airport and clicking Fly. I restarted the computer and tried different planes and airports. I didn't know anything about emptying the community folder. It only has the Grumman Goose. Hope someone knows how to fix this. Not sure if I want another 6 day download for a reinstall.
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    tiger1962:

    I bought the MS version, not the Steam version, here's what I did:

    Open MS Store, go to Downloads and updates, click the Get updates button. MSFS update found, which downloads and installs itself.
    Close MS Store and launch MSFS. Update shows as available, click the Update button. Wait for the update to complete and the sim to start up.
    Quit the sim and reboot PC.
    Relaunch MSFS, a further update shows as available (these are the FSX default airline textures). Wait for the update to complete and the sim to start up.
    Go to Content Manager, click on Show Updates and click on Select All, then click on Download. These are the updated Aviators Club liveries. Wait for the update to complete then quit the sim and reboot PC.


    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    trashmon
    trashmon:

    Thanks, Tim! Tried your advice, but still no joy. FlightSimulator users (MANY of them) are reporting the same issue, a variety of solutions, with mixed results. The update is a hot mess, apparently you just wait patiently for your turn to get the update. Not happy...
