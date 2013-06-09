Thread: SIM Update III

I bought the MS version, not the Steam version, here's what I did:
Open MS Store, go to Downloads and updates, click the Get updates button. MSFS update found, which downloads and installs itself.
Close MS Store and launch MSFS. Update shows as available, click the Update button. Wait for the update to complete and the sim to start up.
Quit the sim and reboot PC.
Relaunch MSFS, a further update shows as available (these are the FSX default airline textures). Wait for the update to complete and the sim to start up.
Go to Content Manager, click on Show Updates and click on Select All, then click on Download. These are the updated Aviators Club liveries. Wait for the update to complete then quit the sim and reboot PC.
.
