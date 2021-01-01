Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Screwball

    Default Screwball

    ..was one of the nicknames of George "Buzz" Beurling, Canada's most succesfull fighter ace of WW2

    jk2214

    jk2218

    jk2228

    more on Beurling: https://www.historynet.com/screwball...n-of-malta.htm
    FS painter at the Hangar.
    you'll find all my repaints here.
    Default

    nice stuff jankees
    WJA221, BFL0200, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
    https://discord.gg/6d5V7Qu << <<<fs9 discord
    Default

    Good looking spit and super scenery.
