Thread: Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick newbie question

    geoffwbaFLS
    Jun 2012
    I am using this joystick with MSFS2020. On the top of the joystick base at the bottom is a movable control with a plus and minus marked.
    What exactly is this for ?
    longbreak754
    Jan 2012
    Pontefract, West Yorkshire, UK
    It is for use as a Throttle.....

    All the way back (i.e. pointing to the - marking) is 0% thrust
    All the way forward (i.e. pointing to the + marking) is 100% thrust...
    Brian
